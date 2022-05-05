Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 71,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.03 million and a PE ratio of -47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

