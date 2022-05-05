Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Posts Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 712,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,068. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Select Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Select Medical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

