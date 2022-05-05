Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.86 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.08 million and $2.86 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004600 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

