Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

