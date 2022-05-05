Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 964 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.08% of REX American Resources worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.43. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Profile (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.