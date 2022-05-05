Shell Asset Management Co. Has $592,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.