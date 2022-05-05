Shell Asset Management Co. Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

