Shell Asset Management Co. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $55,647,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 925,687 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,904,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,380 shares of company stock worth $9,204,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

