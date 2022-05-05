Shell Asset Management Co. Has $747,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,157 shares of company stock worth $1,086,088. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.