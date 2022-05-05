Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,867 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Alarm.com Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.