Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 303 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of QCR worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QCR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QCR by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCRH stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $857.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.02. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

