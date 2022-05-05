Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 383 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $286.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $277.02 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.58.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

