Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,201 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 68.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

