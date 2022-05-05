Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) President Christopher E. French Acquires 10,400 Shares of Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SHEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.