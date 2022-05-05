Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHECY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SHECY opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

