Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SHOP traded down $72.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.09. 11,351,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,285. Shopify has a 52-week low of $395.86 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,021.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

