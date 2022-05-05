Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 16.5%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$505.18 and last traded at C$516.27. Approximately 107,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 316,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$618.30.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,068.00.

The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$758.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,299.30. The firm has a market cap of C$64.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,415,431.29. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total value of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,274.68.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

