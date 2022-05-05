Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON VAST opened at GBX 1.98 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.71. Vast Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £9.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.
About Vast Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.