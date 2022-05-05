Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Declines By 16.0%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 11,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ASX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 131,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 897,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

