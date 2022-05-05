Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Rises By 18.0%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.3 days.

CCDBF opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $59.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCDBF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

