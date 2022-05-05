Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Declines By 16.8%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 148,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. 3,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,410. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

