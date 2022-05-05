Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Drops By 18.1%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 627,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

LEU traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,200. The company has a market cap of $422.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $7.21. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $384,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $2,411,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.