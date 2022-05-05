Short Interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Grows By 17.4%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 608,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,997. Compute Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

