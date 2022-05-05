Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Declines By 17.3%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 72,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,780. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FARM. StockNews.com upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.