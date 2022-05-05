Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 21.9%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2,793.4% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.
Shares of CARZ stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $67.00.
