Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Increases By 17.6%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 29,295 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $213,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 91,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $764,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 99,446 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $5.28 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

