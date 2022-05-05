Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Increases By 16.2%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATR opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

