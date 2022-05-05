Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Declines By 16.3%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 2,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,224. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

