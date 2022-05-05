Short Interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Expands By 17.9%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $7,090,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

