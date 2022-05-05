Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Drops By 19.6%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SRLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprague Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SRLP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,704. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 542.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.02%.

About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.