Short Interest in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Decreases By 18.5%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $29.24 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. TaskUs’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

