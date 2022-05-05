Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($74.74) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($74.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.04 ($70.57).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €51.98 ($54.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($71.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.