Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $17.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.97. 924,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,213. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $223.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.22 and its 200 day moving average is $311.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

