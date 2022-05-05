Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of SIMO traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.06. 349,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,307,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

