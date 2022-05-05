Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.
Shares of SIMO traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.06. 349,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
