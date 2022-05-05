Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of SILK opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 61,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

