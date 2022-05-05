Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Get Silverton Metals alerts:

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.