Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 20.4% in April

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
SMSMY stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
