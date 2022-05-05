Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of -26.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn ($4.64) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -21.6%.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $35.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $36.41. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

