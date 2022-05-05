Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Up 4.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 9,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 674,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.
The company reported $35.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $36.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 297,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after purchasing an additional 482,706 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 260,479 shares during the last quarter.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
