Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Up 4.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 9,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 674,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The company reported $35.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $36.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 297,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after purchasing an additional 482,706 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 260,479 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

