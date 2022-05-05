Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.19

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and traded as high as $19.98. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 97,355 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.
About Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)
