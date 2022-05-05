Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

