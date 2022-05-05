Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

