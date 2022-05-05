Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.78.

SWKS opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average is $144.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

