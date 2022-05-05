Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in April

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 519,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.
SRRTF stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
