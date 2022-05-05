Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,495.27

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,495.27 ($18.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($18.74). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,494.50 ($18.67), with a volume of 812,789 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,741.67 ($21.76).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

