Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,955,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.81. The stock had a trading volume of 133,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,562. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.