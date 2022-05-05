Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,566,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 317.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 99,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. 107,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,792. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86.

