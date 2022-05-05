Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 9,813,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

