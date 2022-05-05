Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 70,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 323,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 42,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,997,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,554,172. The company has a market cap of $364.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

