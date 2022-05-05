Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 964.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $14.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.44. 62,562,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,968,477. The company has a market cap of $548.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.